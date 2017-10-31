Indore: Student Union Polls: ABVP scripts victory in UTD and major colleges

Indore: Though it failed to repeat its six-year old performance, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) still managed to sweep student union polls in all major government colleges and in DAVV teaching departments in the city, while National Student Union of India (NSUI) had to remain happy with victory in colleges with small student strength.

“We emerged as victorious in Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, Government New Science College, New GDC and Old GDC. In Government Holkar Science College, hostel panel won the elections but they later extended support to us. So, technically we won in five out of seven government colleges in the city,” said an elated ABVP national secretary Rohni Rai. ABVP also won elections in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (UTD) campus which was the main battle ground.

NSUI stood victorious in Government Law College and Government Sanskrit College, Sugni Devi College and Islamia Karimia College. It also claimed victory in Government Rau College. However, the biggest surprise was thrown by Sonkar Panel, which won polls in four colleges including Gujarati Science college, Gujarati Commerce College, Gujarati Arts College and Indore Christian College.

In three aided colleges, independent candidates won polls. These colleges were Indore School of Social Works, Shri Krishna Sangeet College and MKHS College. In last elections held in 2011, the performance of ABVP was better. Though it emerged as winner in major colleges this year, it lost many colleges to NSUI and Sonkar Panel in comparision to election held in 2011. After a gap of six years, student union polls were conducted in nearly 20 government and aided colleges in the city on Monday.

Amid tight police security polling was held for class representative post in the morning. The results were announced at 10.30 am. After which, nomination were filed for student council comprising president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary posts. The polling was held from 3.30 to 4.30 pm and results were announced around 5 pm.

Dispute in ABVP over candidates

Rift within the ABVP surfaced during selection of candidates for student council at UTD as ABVP national secretary Rohni Rai proposed name of Himanshu Pandey for the secretary post while other office bearers pushed for Prateek Mulchandani’s name. As consensus could not be made, both Prateek and Himanshu contested polls against each other. Prateek emerged as winner. Prateek (111 votes) defeated Himanshu (59 votes) by 52 votes. Similarly, Monika Khinchi defeated her rival Nitin Dehariya by 46 votes. Dakshita and Simran were elected unopposed for president and joint secretary post.

ABVP wins

– Government Arts and Commerce College

– Government New Science College

– New Girls Degree College

– Old Girls Degree College

– Govt Holkar Science College

– UTD campus also known as Takshshila campus

NSUI wins

– Government Law College

– Government Sanskrit College

– Sugni Devi Girls College

– Islamia Karimia College

– Government Rau College

Sonkar Panel wins

– Gujarati Science College

– Gujarati Commerce College

– Gujarati Arts College

– Indore Christian College

Independent wins

– Indore School of Social Works

– Shri Krishna Sangeet College

– MKHS Gujarati Girls College

High drama over alleged kidnapping of NSUI candidates

Tempers ran high at UTD campus during polling for student union council as NSUI alleged that its candidates for president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary had been kidnapped by ABVP activists. The NSUI workers tried to move towards ABVP camp to confront on the issue but police foiled their bid. To this NSUI activists staged a semi-nude demonstration outside the polling booth. Police ensured that the NSUI activists did not enter the polling station disrupt the election process and also kept both ABVP and NSUI workers at bay. Till election results were announced, the demonstration continued. After the poll results were announced, active vice chancellor Dr Anil Kumar stated that they talked to the candidates whom NSUI had claimed were kidnapped. They told the VC that they did not contest polls for student council as they did not get go ahead from their outfit.