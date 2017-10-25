Indore: Student Union Election Govt Law College violates model code of conduct

Indore: Government Law College on Monday was at the centre stage as it allegedly violated model code of conduct implemented in institutions of higher learning in the state for student union polls.

After the violation came to fore on Tuesday, activists of NSUI staged a demonstration at Indore divisional additional director (higher education) Prof KN Chaturvedi’s office forcing the college authorities to correct the mistake.

As per poll guidelines issued by department of higher education, the college was supposed to reserve 50 per cent seats of class representatives for girls and 50 per cent positions for them in student council by 3 pm on Monday. The college reserved seats for CRs but not for student council.

The college augued that there was no mention about serving seats for girls in student council. “The guidelines state that seats should be reserved for class representative positions only. There is no mention in the guidelines of reserving seats in student council as well. It is because of this reason we did not reserve seats in student council,” said principal Shobha Sudras. However, she held lottery for reserving seats in student council on Tuesday afternoon after NSUI staged a protest at the AD office.

“The AD office informed us that all colleges, where elections are to be held, have reserved seats for girl students in student council as well. He asked us to follow the suit. Following his suggestion, we reserved seats in student council also for girls,” the principal said.

On question of violation of poll code, she stated that there was no violation of code by the college as the poll guidelines are wage and does not clearly state that reservation has to be done in student council as well.

“We reserved seats in student council on Tuesday because all the colleges did it. No rule compelled us to do so,” she added. When contacted Chaturvedi stated that the guidelines are for reservation of seats for CR and student council both. “If there was any confusion over the guidelines, the principal should have consulted his office. However, the issue is over as the principal has corrected her mistake,” he said.

On a question whether action would be taken against the principal for violation of poll code, Chaturvedi said that there is no provision for action against institute head in case of any mistake in complying with poll guidelines.

NSUI files petition in court

The government’s move of holding student union polls only in government and aided college has reached Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. Alleging that government has adopted selective policy for the polls, NSUI has filed a petition in the court seeking directions for conduct of elections in all the colleges. “The government permitted student union polls only in government and aided institutes. Why poll permission was not granted to private colleges have not been disclosed? We challenged this move of the government and demanded poll in private colleges as well,” NSUI leader Vikas Nandwana said.