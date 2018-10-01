Indore: Stubborn fat… blame it on genes, says Dr. Arun Prasad

If your weight is shooting up despite controlled diet plans and exercises, then you are not delusional, it is actually a problem faced by many. Blame your strong genetics for being too prepared for droughts for such issues. The following was explained by bariatric surgeon Dr Arun Prasad in a personal interaction with Free Press during IDACON 2018. He is the president of obesity surgery society of India. “The basic reason for increasing body weight is increasing nutrition,” Prasad said.

He added that other reasons like hormonal imbalance play little role in pushing weight in large scale. “Your body weight will increase if you have thyroid problem, but not to an extreme limit,” Prasad said. Talking about the reason behind obesity, Prasad said, “We should blame our genes for increasing weight despite exercise and controlled diet.” The evolution of people from cavemen has changed our bodies in some ways but not all.

“Our body had to store food and ensure nutrition during droughts during cavemen years,” Prasad said. Still our bodies continue to act similarly when starved for food and that results in unexpected weight gain. “There are two scenarios, first where our body loses weight due to illness and comes back to the same weight after recovery,” Prasad said. This reversal of body weight to same is known as counter theory.

“The other scenario when your body weight comes up due to lifestyle changes, then if you work hard and lose a couple of pounds, your hunger shots up and tries to balance the increased weight instead of dropping quickly to old one,” Prasad said. In a condition where body weight increases despite exercise and diet control, the person requires intervention of bariatric surgeon, he explained.