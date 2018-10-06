Indore: Strike ‘blockbuster’ hits cinema business

The cinema biz in Indore witnessed a 100% shutdown “thanks” to the strike call by Central Circuit Cine Association and Cinema Association on Friday to protest against the entertainment tax imposed by civic bodies. Cinema Association’s Basant Laddha said “We received a 100% support across the state.”

He added that the indefinite strike will continue till a mutual understanding is made between the civic bodies and Cinema Association regarding the entertainment tax. Laddha said the loss faced by film industry is assumed to be around Rs 50 lakh across the state. The strike was called on Thursday, just before release of Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Also, release of Salman Khan Flims production Love Yatri was affected by the strike.

The strike was called opposing the recently imposed entertainment tax on the exhibitors by civic authorities. The exhibitors are already paying 18 to 28 per cent of goods and services tax (GST). IMC imposes 5% tax on exhibitors and the tax is different in different cities.