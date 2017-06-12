Indore: Stiff competition in store for DAVV aspirants

Indore: This year, students will face a tough competition in securing seat in integrated programmes offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching departments.

“Our registration process for common entrance test is over. We have received total 16,466 applications for the test, including around 1,000 students who have applied for courses in more than one group. Highest number of students applied for courses in Group B,” said Prof Jayant Sonwalkar, one of the members of CET organising committee.

CET is conducted for students to enrol in 36 courses offered by a dozen of departments of DAVV. The university divided the courses in four groups– A, B, C and D.

As many as 6,888 students have applied for Group B, which is dominated by integrated courses. This group contains courses, including five-year MBA (e-Commerce), five-year MBA (Management Science), five-year MSc (Electronic Media) and MBA (Foreign Trade) and BA-LLB.

These apart this group also contains BCom (Hons) course, BCom (Account and Taxation) and BA (Mass Communication). BCom (Hons) offered by International Institute of Professional Studies is one of the most sought after courses of DAVV.

Most of the courses, numbering 18, are under Group A. Apart from MA (Mass Commission), Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication, MCom (A/C and Finance Control) and MCom (Bank Management), the group also has 14 MBA programmes on offer. Most sought after courses like MBA in Financial Administration, MBA in Marketing Management, MBA in Human Resource, MBA in Hospital Administration and MBA in Business Economics are in Group A.

Group C has courses like five-year integrated MBA programme in Hospital Management and MTech course offered by International Institute of Professional Studies.

Group D consists of six courses— LLM (Business Law), and five MSc courses.

This year, CET will be conducted online in 27 cities across the country on June 8.