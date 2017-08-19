Indore: State’s maiden govt-owned super specialty hospital likely to be ready by 2018 end

Indore: The state’s maiden government-owned super specialty hospital to provide world class treatment facility for 12 dreaded diseases and organ transplant will be built close to Dhakkanwala Kuan at Kanchang Bagh main road with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan reviewed the progress of the ambitious project here at Residency on Friday in the presence of top administrative officers, including divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey, ADM Ajaydev Sharma, MY Hospital superintendent Dr VS Paul, project coordinator Dr Sumit Shukla and GM of CPWD ,Gurumukh Singh. Officials briefed her that a four-acre land near Kanchan Bagh main road, close to Dhakkanwala Kauna and opposite to Hotel Rajshahi Palace, has already been finalised for the proposed hospital and it will be built by central public works department (CPWD).

Representative of the Speaker, Sanjay Agrawal informed this correspondent that officials briefed Mahajan about the progress achieved in the project so far. According to them, the consultant firm has almost prepared DPR of the project and likely to submit it by the month end. Tenders of civil work and procurement of the medical equipments are likely to be released before end of this year by CPWD, he added.

Mahajan after review instructed officials to develop better road connectivity between MYH and the super specialty hospital. She also said that building plan should be prepared in such a manner that open land should be left for future expansion of the hospital. Orders for procurement of medical equipment and furniture should be given to single company, so that maintenance of both can be done for 10 years in a better way, she advised.

Highlighting the importance of the hospital, commissioner Dubey said that there was a strong need for the hospital, as MYH is already overcrowded with limited resources. The nine-storey hospital with 2,310 bed worth would facilitate patients with state of the art treatment at lowest rates and a target is set to make it operational before the end of 2018. The developments seemed to be another feather in cap of the city, which is rapidly emerging as medical hub of the central India.