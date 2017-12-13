Indore: State witnesses record 82% rise in ragging

Indore: The much-hyped effort of state government to keep college campuses ragging-free stand exposed as Madhya Pradesh this year witnessed a steep hike of 82 per cent in ragging cases compared to last year and 25 per cent compared to the year 2013, which had reported highest number of cases till 2016.

The number of ragging cases reported from the state this year touched 100-mark on Tuesday. The last year’s figure was 55. Till 2016, the highest number of cases reported from the state was 80, as per anti-ragging helpline of University Grants Commission (UGC). “The record of 80 cases was broken by the state in the first week of November this year. And since, 20 more cases of ragging have been reported with the Helpline,” said dean of student welfare at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Laxmikant Tripathi.

As per the UGC data, the helpline recorded as many as 100 complaints from MP this year while the total number of cases reported from the institutions across the country is 875, which are 360 more compared to last year. Year 2017 even broke the record of 2013 which had witnessed as many as 640 cases of ragging.

The number of cases has increased across the country but the MP’s hike is more than that of the country’s. While the country witnessed 70 per cent hike in ragging cases the MP’s percentage is 82. Coordination committee – the apex body of higher education in the state – had recently observed that the measures taken by institutions of higher learning are not adequate and directed vice chancellors of state universities to take stricter measures to contain the menace.

“Despite stringent measures put in place, ragging cases in institutions of higher learning are soaring. The institute authorities need to take more steps to check the menace,” said DAVV registrar Ajay Verma.

10 cases of ragging in city

The city witnessed 10 incidents of ragging this year. The incidents took place institutes including at Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I), MGM Medical College, Government Arts and Commerce College, Christian College etc. “Students found to be involved in ragging cases were punished,” claimed DSW Tripathi. He stated that the university takes fortnightly report on ragging cases from college. “If it is observed that any college is not acting against ragging accused, the university acts against them,” he added.

