Indore: State to take help of varsities in policy making

Indore: You would soon see teachers of state universities playing active and major roles in framing of state government’s policies. The state government has decided to take help from leading universities in its policy making. Besides, the government has also decided to rope the universities into the task of conducting various surveys for it.

In a letter addressed to Department of Higher Education (DHE), secretary to chief minister, Hari Ram Rao said that the CM is for developing lively relations with leading universities in the state. “He (the CM) has directed for taking help from universities in formation of policies. The directives are also for getting socio economic survey and other surveys done on government schemes,” the letter reads.

“The state universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), have a pool of experts. You name the field and universities have experts in that field. The government is aware of this fact and it has now decided to utilise their expertise,” said DAVV incharge registrar Ajay Verma said. Of late, the government had a realisation that the institutions of higher learning could be utilised in purposes other than teaching and research as well.

Moved by this realisation, it started passing no many important assignments to the leading education institutions. Be it studies on social issues or training of principals at Indian Institute of Management Indore or adoption of villages, the government encouraged universities to play roles in the development of the state.

And now, the government has decided to take their help in policy formation, and carrying out socio economic surveys on its schemes. Former DAVV acting vice chancellor Ashutosh Mishra said that the university could provide expertise in many areas but there are some areas in which it could be of great help to the government. “Computer science, management, economics, engineering and science are some of the areas where our university could contribute immensely in the projects of the government,” he added.