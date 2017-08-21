Indore: State still third in ragging in country

Indore: Measures taken by institutions of higher learning in Madhya Pradesh to prevent the menace of ragging proved futile, as the state continues to remains among top three states in the country that registered maximum number of cases. With the onset of new academic session, a look at the ragging data of last nine years lying with University Grants Commission (UGC) revealed that MP consistently remains on the third position in the country. According to the data, with 443 cases, MP is placed third after Uttar Pradesh (749 cases) and West Bengal (508 cases).

In a single day on Sunday, three complaints of ragging were filed with Anti-Ragging Helpline of UGC from Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, the complainants were from Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College (Indore), Samrat Ashoka Technological School (Vidisha), and Guru Gobind Dental Science College (Bhurhanpur).

In the Bhurhanpur college incident, a junior boy student was allegedly abused and ragged by three students, including two girls. Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya dean student welfare LK Tripathi said that “Most of the ragging incidents take place at medical and engineering colleges in the state. Even elite institutions like IIMs and IITs are not ragging free campuses. I recently read about a ragging case that took place in IIM Indore.”

He, however, claimed that less number of ragging incidents take place in colleges under DAVV. “We prevent ragging incidents with implementing anti-ragging norms strictly. Also, we hold meetings with anti-ragging committee members of the affiliated colleges time to time,” he added.

Tripathi also informed that “The university also ensures that anti-ragging posters, carrying names and contacts of anti-ragging committee members, are also pasted on notice boards and campus walls of each and every college under its umbrella. We also conduct surprise inspections at hostels and takes weekly report from colleges on the same.”