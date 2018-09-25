Indore: Stage set for GLOCAL garba! Classes being organised in full swing

‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and ‘Dholi Taro Dhol Bhaje’ will soon rent the air here in Indore as the Garba season starts… but to honour the feminine form with the vibrant and colourful dance sequence, garba workshops are attracting men and women from different age-groups. Inculcating both traditional style and latest trends, many classes are being organised in every nook and corner of the city. Some classes have already begun, while others will begin this week.

The formations of garba are theming on ‘thinking globally and acting locally. Most performances will blend western and Indian forms of dance. Hip-hop, salsa and Bollywood garba are among the most trending forms in the city. For all the dance-lovers, here are some of the classes trending in various areas of the city.

Goa Garba on Bollywood songs

Garba with a touch of Goan steps is the fun style of dance being taught at Archana Banerjee’s dance class. The class is located at Mangal Murti Nagar. To connect and energise dancers, performances are designed on latest trending Bollywood. The classes are held for females and children from 4 pm to 5 pm. “Most students are young girls so it is easier for them to move in Goan style rather than Gujarat’s traditional garba,” Archana said.

Raas, Dandiya and Salsa in Garba style

Taking the best of everything, a blend of traditional Raas, Dandiya with Salsa to form a unique style garba is being taught in Usha Nagar. Instructor Monica Jain feels dance is like food, it requires ingredients in the right proportions. The workshop is designed for 15 days, where all the forms are covered on a base of Bollywood music. There are different batches in morning and evening for girls. Couple workshops will begin on Wednesday themed on similar lines.

Playing with Dandiya

Kids are more enthusiastic about garba with dandiya at a dance class in Vijaynagar. Banging the stick together, little ones are learning simple traditional steps. Ensuring that kids enjoy the workshop without hurting themselves, instructor Arjun Chugh has kept steps minimal. The workshop has been organised by Nidhi and Nikita Agrawal.

Garba to represent eras

A striking class at Scheme no 54 is preparing new variety of garba for celebrating Navratri. From traditional to Digital, every performance will represent an era of history. A batch of participants are bringing the colours of tradition with Gujarat Garba. Another group is learning the form of garba with props and dandiya. A Bollywood sequence has been added as dramato show the colours of garba. With digitalisation and social media in trend, a unique ‘Digitial Dandiya’ is being taught with lighted sticks. The style varies to highlight the real-life scenario of people with excessive indulgence in virtual life. The workshop is being organised and choreographed by Yashdeep Malhotra with his team.

Taali garba in Kathak style

Kathak and Garba are being combined to give colours to Navratri at a dance class in Saket Nagar. The class is open only for girls. As most participants are kathak dancers, the classes are an interesting twist. Taali garba is general the trend at this class. Evening and morning batches are available for participants. Instructor Pratima Jhalani is a classical dancer.

Hip-hop garba

Hip-hop style garba with trending rock steps is being taught at a class in Pravin nagar. The classes are only for couples. Popular songs including Kamariya and Chogada are being used as base to design performances. Instructor Gaurav Gohar said, “Young couples want to do something that is trending, so I pick up steps from trends on social media and blend them into garba.”