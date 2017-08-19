Indore: Smart group soaks in Krishna festivities

Indore: Ladies member of Smart Group partied on ‘Nand Utsav’ theme at a city restaurant recently. Members were decked up in traditional attires of Yashoda. They were accompanied by Krishna dressed in Bal Gopal costumes. Ramp walk by Yashoda and Krishna and fancy dress competition added vibrant colours to the party.

Question answer round related to bhajan, garba and Krishna enlightened members about Janmashtami festivities. Members Mamta Rathore and Rashmi staged dance performance in Radha Krishna outfit, celebrating their love tale.