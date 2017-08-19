Free Press Journal
Indore: Smart group soaks in Krishna festivities

— By FPJ News Service | Aug 19, 2017 07:16 am
Photo by: Pintu Namdev

Indore: Ladies member of Smart Group partied on ‘Nand Utsav’ theme at a city restaurant recently. Members were decked up in traditional attires of Yashoda. They were accompanied by Krishna dressed in Bal Gopal costumes. Ramp walk by Yashoda and Krishna and fancy dress competition added vibrant colours to the party.

Question answer round related to bhajan, garba and Krishna enlightened members about Janmashtami festivities. Members Mamta Rathore and Rashmi staged dance performance in Radha Krishna outfit, celebrating their love tale.


