Indore: Six anti-evasion bureaus of SGST Deptartment carryout verification of EWB

Indore: Following rolling out of GST from July 1 last year, one of its major components, E-Way Bill (EWB), for inter-state movement of goods is going to be implemented from Saturday midnight. The verification of EWB is given to MP State Goods and Service Department (SGST), which has constituted six anti-evasion bureaus, including two in the city.

Despite fears of stake-holders, the EWB is going to get implemented from Saturday midnight and a common portal is developed for this purpose– http://ewaybill.nic. E-way bill can be generated anytime using this web portal through SMS, Mobile Application (android at present), and API and through GSP. Mobile App can be downloaded from the portal only. All GST registrants will have to be enrolled at this portal. In the state out of over 2.5 lakh GST registrants, most of them have enrolled on the portal successfully.

Official sources said that most of the traders have completed their preparations like enrollment on the portal. Traders (buyers-sellers) and transporters are carrying out trial run of generation of EWB from last 1 month. So, now they are aware of the system and its generation.

As far as preparation of the MP SGST Department is concerned, its responsibility is verification of EWBs. Thus, the department has constituted 6 Anti-Evasion Bureaus in the state including 2 in the city and 1 each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Satna. These bureaus will be led by 6 joint-commissioners and his staff will be doing verification of the EWB. Sources said that initially the officers were asked to be lenient in the verification of EWB for some time. EWB is very simple and easy to generate. Lot of features are given in the system.