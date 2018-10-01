Indore: SIT formed to probe rape, molestation case, Accused sent on police remand

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on Sunday to investigate into rape of one-year-old girl and molestation of her elder sister, which took place in MG Road area on Saturday. The team will probe the case and collect more evidence. The accused is also being questioned by the police. Deputy Inspector General of police Harinarayanachari Mishra said SIT will investigate the case from all possible angles. The team has been told to hand over the report within seven days.

Accused Sonu Bansal, 21, a resident of Sagar, was arrested by police within 12 hours of incident on Saturday. He was arrested on basis of CCTV footage and elder girl’s statements. Sonu was produced before the court on Sunday and was sent to police remand till October 3. The accused allegedly confessed to have committed the crime. As per reports, he wanted to have physical relationship with girls’ mother. The accused was drunk when he committed the crime. Accused is married and worked as a caretaker in a building in same area. His wife had gone to her parents’ house.

80 CCTVs checked

The investigation poses a challenge as no clues were found on the spot. The four-year-old girl told police that an uncle had taken them on ground floor from first floor at night and sexually assaulted them. During the investigation, police examined 80 CCTVs installed in and around the spot. Finally, police managed recover CCTV footages in which the accused is seen entering under construction building where the victims’ were sleeping with their parents.

Victims better

The girls are undergoing treatment in the hospital and their condition is improving. But it is not clear when they will be discharged from the hospital.

Congress men stage protest against rise in rapes

The Congress workers staged a demonstration before MG Road police station on Sunday as they protested against rape of one-year-old girl and molestation of her four-year old sister. Congress leader Devendra Singh along with other party workers demanded severe punishment for the accused. The partymen then submitted a memorandum addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra at police station. Congress leaders alleged that liquor and drugs are leading to such crimes. They demanded that liquor shops should be closed by 9 pm and strict action must be taken against people selling liquor illegally.