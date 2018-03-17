Indore: Shyam Automotive hosts customers meet

Indore: Shyam Automotive, the authorised dealer of TATA Motors, organised customers meet with auspicious occasions of Navratri and Gudi Padwa being just round the corner. Vishal Pamnani of Shyam Automotive said that the main attraction of the programme was a display of fleet of latest generation TATA Motors cars.

Equipped with latest technology, comfort features and safety kit, these new age TATA cars offer great driving performance while being easy to maintain.

TATA Tiago, TATA Tigor, TATA Nexon, TATA Hexa, TATA Safari and TATA Zest remained a hit among customers. Shyam Automotive team explained features and answered queries of raised by customers.

In the entry level hatchback segment, TATA Tiago has gained the trust because of its fantastic features. In compact sedan segment, TATA Tigor has been appreciated for its style-back design and space utilization. On the other hand, the next level urban SUV TATA Nexon is getting all the attention as it has been received one award after the other for its unbeatable style and great balance of technology and performance. TATA Nexon has revolutionised the segment across the country.

Pamnani further explained that these latest models of TATA cars have all bells and whistles which provide great driving pleasure and offers safe and comfortable journey. Shyam Automotive Sales Showroom is situated in AB Road and its service centre is in Rau. Apart from great service facilities and trained team of technicians, Shyam Automotive boasts of a host of facilities for its customers including exchange, finance, insurance or insurance renewal.

It is noteworthy that Shyam Automotive is a part of Shyam Sangam Group which has more than four decades of experience in automobile and is reputed for its customer friendly policies, timely and quality services.