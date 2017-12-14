Indore: Sex racket: Two more arrested

Indore: Cyber cell on Wednesday arrested two brothers in connection with supplying high-end call girls through websites in the city. The accused were in jail in connection with another sex racket in Khajrana area.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that a team had arrested one person named Harshal Jha from Haryana a few days ago. Harshal was operating escort service websites to supply call girls in the city. Harshal hails from Rajgarh and was running websites from Morya Garden area. He then told the cell officials that he was in contact with Sagar Jain of Gulabbagh Colony who directed him to run a website after which Harshal contacted Vikas Datta of Chandigarh to design websites. Sagar Jain and his brother Kapil were in jail for their involvement in another sex racket in Khajrana. Cell officials had requested before the court to arrest Sagar and Kapil from jail. On Wednesday, the duo was arrested.

Accused Sagar told the police that he was involved in this crime since 2011 and was supplying girls in the city through some agents for Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per day. He used to book city hotels through his Pune resident friend Manoj Sharma’s debit card for the customer. He also used to book flight tickets through Manoj’s debit card.

Sagar further informed that he met Harshal and later he took two websites on rent for Rs 20,000 per month from Vikas. Harshal’s duty was to maintain and to keep active the websites. Sagar had issued a SIM card in the name of his brother Kapil and gave it to Harshal through which he used to give information about the customer to Sagar. Sagar revealed names of some agents involved in this crime in the city.

Sagar informed that another brother Hemant Jain is operating the business after their arrest. Head constable Ramprakash Bajpai said that the investigation into the case is underway and a search is on for Vikas and Hemant as well. It is said that Vikas also operates escort service’s website in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.