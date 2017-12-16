Indore: Sewage work led road diversion wreaks havoc on traffic

Indore: One could hardly contradict that one of the biggest problems bugging the city is traffic chaos and illegal parking. Crowded areas near GPO, Residency and Shivaji Vatika Square stand testimony to the claim. The ongoing sewage line construction work on BRTS led to diversion of traffic on route from Shivaji Vatika Square to Navlakha passing through Residency area. The heavy traffic of AB Road that includes heavy buses, public transport vehicles and a large number of medium sized vehicles are diverted to the Residency area where the roads are too narrow for them to negotiate, creating blockage of road and also, the two-way traffic movement.

Moreover, absence of cops at the busy stretch adds to its woes as with hardly anyone having least respect for the law as well as sensitivity, traffic at times faces a deadlock creating hours of jams and subsequent chaos in the area. Local residents of White Church Colony and traders having their business establishments in the area are the badly hit ones. They found large vehicles like school and passenger buses were the main reason behind all the evil, as more often they creates blockade, causing heavy inconvenience to the general commuters and other vehicle drivers. The narrow road and heavy traffic also lead to increase in the risk of accidents.

Local resident Rakesh Verma said that “Deadline of the sewage construction work has not been given yet and therefore, the residents have no clue about how long this problem will prevail. Traffic police must come forward to manage the traffic in the area at least as long as the sewage line construction is going on.”

A regular commuter on the stretch, Lalaram Nagar resident Nikhil Upadhyay said that “Traffic department should deploy cops round the clock as traffic chaos occurs almost throughout the day, leaving only the late night hours peaceful. The commuters should also be patient and drive sensibly for the sake of others.”

Another passerby Mayank Silawat said that the road near Nehru Stadium and Central Gymkhana Club was narrower in terms of the current traffic pressure. “People, using large vehicles and buses should avoid the stretch till the work is underway to avoid traffic jams in the area, mainly in the evening hours,” he advised.