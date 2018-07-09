Indore: Second merit list of undergraduate courses to be out today

Indore: The second merit list of students seeking admission in undergraduate courses would be released by Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Monday. “The list for admission in UG courses offered by government and private colleges is likely to be released by afternoon,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi.

Students whose names appear in the merit list need to visit the respective college to submit all necessary documents and payment of fees in order to confirm admission. The admission on government and private colleges are conducted through centralised online admission counselling which is to be held in four rounds.

The first three rounds will be online while the fourth round will be college level counselling which will be held in offline mode. The first round got over on June 25. Registrations for the second round were held from July 2 to 4. As many as 3.45 lakh students had registered for UG course but nearly 2.86 lakh had got their documents verified. In the first counselling, 1.97 lakh students names had figured. In the second counselling, about 30000 students could be allocated admission, sources said.

Direct admissions in BVoc courses

Disappointed over poor response by students to Bachelor of Vocational (BVoc) programmes, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has announced plans to dissolve condition of mandatory CET for admission in the courses. “For admission in BVoc courses, common entrance test (CET) was compulsory. But, now we have decided to abolish this condition and allow direct admission in the courses,” said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

He meant that the candidates who had not taken CET could also take admission in BVoc courses. Admission would be granted on “first come, first serve” basis. In two round of CET counselling, merely 74 seats of 250 in five BVoc courses could be filled. Similarly, five seats out of 50 could merely be filled in Diploma in Logistics & Supply (Cargo Management).

Open admission in Group D courses also

The DAVV has also opened admissions for Group D courses of CET. The admissions were opened after two rounds of CET counselling could not fill seats in all programmes under Group D. “This group consisted of nine courses. Seats in merely two courses were filled,” CET chairman Anil Kumar said.

He said that the courses in which the seats could not be filled have been opened for direct admissions. Admissions in courses including MSc in Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Biochemistry, Genetic Engineering and LLM (Business Law) would be held on first come, first serve basis.