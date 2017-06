Indore: Scindia stands in support of farmers

Dewas: Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia paid tribute to Mandsaur farmers. The programme was organized by former head of Dewas Zila Panchayat Narayan Singh Choudhary.

Scindia addressed the farmers saying that he shall always be there in support of farmers. During the session, Manoj Choudhary informed Scindia about various criminal cases that have been registered against farmers. Choudhary requested Scindia to make an appeal for withdrawal of suits against the farmers. Along with many farmers Sajjan Singh Verma, Tulsi Silawat, Former Mayor Jaysingh Thakur, Rekha Verma, Aslam Shaikh, Bhagwan Singh Chavda, Jayprakash Shastri, Shabana Sohail, Pradeep Choudhary, Vikram Patel, Popsingh Pawar were also present.