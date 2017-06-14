Indore: ‘Schools promoting wealth not talent, but nobody cares’

Indore: Despite extracurricular activities are being stressed upon by educationists as well as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for better upbringing of children, schools hardly take the suggestion seriously.

Many parents complained that despite charging a fee for extracurricular activities, most of the schools do not provide proper facility or requisite training to its students. Though, the scenario varies from school to school, the situation is more or less same in majority of the schools in the city.

Narrating his experience regarding one such ‘shocker’, jeweller Hemant Dhariwal said “Even I have completed my education from Indore. It seems schools are just finding ways to extract money from parents in the name of co-curricular activities and the likes.”

He was surprised to find that schools are asking senior students to pay for exhibition set ups, decorations for farewell and other such programmes.

“Farewell is ideally for class XII students passing out from the school and normally funded by class XI students. But, some schools in the city even ask class IX and X to fund farewell. It is worrisome to find a student paying for farewell for three years and further, pay for all the functions every year in school,” Dhariwal said.

Dhariwal has been bearing the brunt of the same as his children pay the same in school for participating in annual fest and other functions. “I do not understand, it is another way to promote wealth not talent, but nobody cares,” Dhariwal said. Discussing similar kind of exploitation, businessman Anurag Jain said “Most schools charge us fees for extracurricular activities and sports. But, kids hardly have play sports in school. In summers, schools are closed and in spring and autumn, students have exams. So, when do students practise sports, even if they have the facilities in school?” Jain wondered.

Another hassled parent of a school kid, Anil Sadhwani said “Sports coaches in schools often complain about not having large playground in school and hence, they use it as an excuse to avoid imparting training. It is very difficult as a parent to decide a school, because every day, schools come up with a new policy to lure parents,” Sadhwani said.

He explained that some schools are offering similar facility and charging lower fees, while some are charging higher for the same facility. “I think there should be a uniform fee for all the schools, along with uniform education system so that every child can study well in the school in their vicinity,” Sadhwani said.