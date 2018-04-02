Indore: Saturday night tragedy: Hotel owner booked

Indore: In a shocking revelation, police said that the building of Hotel MS near Sarvate Bus Stand was not collapsed due to any car accident but collapsed by itself. Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sanju Kamle said that the CCTV footages of the area suggested that it was not an accident of any car, which was said earlier. “The CCTV footages clearly revealed that no car was rammed into the building. So it is clear that car is not responsible for the accident,” he said.

He added that it seems that the building collapsed due to crambled conditions of the building, if it was not any accident. However, the hotel owner Shankar Parwani is still at large. District administration too launched a magisterial probe in the matter on Sunday. A team led by ADM Kailash Wankhede is probing on the aspects of how the multi storey building of Hotel MS collapsed and will also fix the responsibilities of the officials in the incidents in which as many as 10 people died while two were injured severely.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the deceased’s family and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Meanwhile, Mayor Malini Gaud too constituted a probe committee led by additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh.

District Collector Nishant Warvade said, “We have launched a magisterial probe in the matter and a team led by ADM Kailash Wankhede and the committee will report over all the points of the incident.” Last body was taken out from the debris by the rescue team at 1:45 am after which the officials cleared the debris from the spot till five in the morning.

Officials of Indore Municipal Corporation also bulldozed another dilapidated building, adjacent to the building collapsed, on Sunday while started probe over the conditions of another adjacent building in which Hotel Mangalam is operating. Devendra Singh said, “We have bulldozed the adjacent building which was in dangerous condition and also started checking of other nearby building.” A team of NDRF from Bhopal too reached the scene late night.