Indore: Sanskrit College to be first in city to run evening shift

Indore: Government Sanskrit College, which recently announced plans to launch law, commerce and computer courses, said that it would run classes for these programmes in evening. “We have decided to launch BA-LLB, BA (computer), BCom (computers) and BSc (computers) courses from next academic session. Our plan is to run classes for these courses in evening,” said college principal Suresh Silawat.

If all goes well according to the plan, the college would become the first college in city to run classes in evening shift. The decision to introduce the above mentioned courses was taken in a public participation committee meeting chaired by Indore-3 MLA Usha Thakur about two months ago. At that time, Thakur was also the president of the committee.

After Thakur was withdrawn from the committee, it appeared that the plan would be put in a cold store but Silawat and new president Deepika Nachan did not let this happen. In fact, they sent a formal letter to department of higher education (DHE) seeking permission for launching the courses.

The college currently runs six courses including BA in Sanskrit, Astrology and Vaastu Shastra but still the number of students on the campus is merely 160. “In order to increase the number of students, the college has come up with plans to launch law, commerce and computer courses,” Nachan said. However, she clarified that increasing student strength is not the sole reason behind rolling out the new courses.

“We have a huge infrastructure, which can be utilised for running many other courses apart from Sanskrit and allied subjects. This fact too played a major role in introducing the new courses,” she said.

Sanskrit College being the sole college located around 100 meters from Rajwada in the heart of the city, launching of the sought after courses would certainly serve beneficial for a large number of students, as it would give them an easy access to a government college to pursue their aspirations.

“Computer and law courses are high in demand but seats in government colleges in the city are limited, forcing students to take admission in the courses at private college at higher fee. If we introduce these courses on our campus, the students will get one more government college as an option,” Silawat said.

Silawat stated that they would run classes of new courses in evening shifts from 4 pm. The classes of our traditional courses will be held in morning and of new courses in evening,” he added. After NOC is obtained from DHE, the college would apply for affiliation from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. “We have informed the university authorities of our planning to start new courses and they have given in-principle approval for affiliating the courses,” Silawat said.

Grade B to college by NAAC

Sanskrit College, established in 1819, is one of the nine government colleges in the state and also, one of the oldest ones of the city. Despite its historical value, current standard of the college can be gauged by the fact that National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accredited with Grade B. Couple of months ago, NAAC’s peer team paid a visit to the campus to assess the standard of the college. Based on its inspections, the NAAC has awarded Grade B accreditation to the college. The college scored 2.04 on the scale of 4.