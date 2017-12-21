Indore: Ruckus at SAIMS over dummy patient

Indore: In a shocking revelation by Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a first-year nursing student was operated by doctors of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science (SAIMS) to showcase him as a patient of surgery department before the peer team of Medical Council of India (MCI) during inspection.

ABVP activists led by general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki also staged a demonstration in the college and created ruckus on Wednesday against the college administration and the staff. However, the college administration tells a different story and said that the student was operated for draining his cyst and he was already undergoing treatment.

Solanki alleged that during inspection, the team portrayed Sachin Malviya, a student of Nursing College, as a patient and prior to that he was given eight stitches. Later, the ABVP submitted a memorandum to the college administration. Sachin Malviya couldn’t be contacted as his family members took him to his native place in Dewas.

College’s side

However, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science and Nursing College administration both rubbished the allegations and said that it was the matter of anti-disciplinary. Nursing College’s Dr Anand Mishra said that the students had some problem with some of teachers who were stricter to them. “They said student Sachin Malviya was getting treatment of cyst and procedure of his cyst drain was performed and no surgery was conducted,” Dr Mishra said.

He added that they have removed both the staff from their duties on the complaint of the students and given them a written assurance to work on their grievances as well. Meanwhile, administrative officer of SAIMS Rajiv Singh said, “Students were demanding leaves of Christmas from now and they also had some issues with the said faculties. The agitators have mixed the treatment of student and MCI’s visit and presented it as fake surgery case.”

Written assurance given

Director of Medical Education in SAIMS Dr S Bose gave a written assurance to the office-bearers of ABVP on the letterhead of Sri Aurobindo Medical College and PG Institute over their demands.