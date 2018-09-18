Indore: Rs 50,000 fine imposed on liquor shop for littering

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on a country liquor shop and Rs 20,000 on ‘ahata’ (where people sit and drink) for dumping garbage in public. Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh was moving in Navlakha area when he saw disposable glasses and plastic water bottles lying outside a country liquor shop and at adjacent ‘ahata’ near Navlakha bus stand.

Singh called health officer Sandeep Patodi and asked him to penalise liquor shop owner and ahata owner. A fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on liquor shop owner Yogendra Silawat and Rs 20,000 on ‘ahata’ owner. “People coming to liquor shop would drink at ahata and dump glasses and empty water bottles in public area. The liquor shop owners would also allow people to drink in open and make area dirty,” Patodi said. He said the shop and ahata owners were directed to maintain cleanliness in future else higher amount of fine will be imposed on them.

Besides, IMC also penalised 325 people for spitting and dumping garbage in public and selling items in polythene bags. “More than 57 people were penalised for spitting on roads, footpaths, road dividers, building walls etc. Fine ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 300 was realised from them,” a press release issued by IMC said.

Similarly, fine was imposed on 223 people for dumping garbage in public places. In addition, fine was levied on 53 shopkeepers for selling goods in banned plastic bags. On Raksha Bandhan festival, municipal commissioner had directed officials of all 22 zones to impose fine on people spitting and littering in open and also shopkeepers selling goods in banned plastic bags. A daily target of imposing fine on 30 violators has been given to every zone.