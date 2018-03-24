Indore: RRCAT comes up with course for young scientists

Indore: In order to expose young students to different frontiers in science and technology, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has come up with a course titled ‘Young Scientist Research Programme’. The programme would be offered only in summer. The RRCAT has invited applications from the interested candidates and last date to file application is March 31.

“YSRP is an eight weeks’ duration course and which is offered from May to July. This year, the course will be offered from May 14 to July 6. During this period, students will have to stay in the institute campus to complete the programme,” a release by RRCAT said.

Students who are presently in the first year of MSc (Physics), or in the fourth year of integrated MSc (Physics) or in the third year of BE/BTech are eligible to apply. However, the nationality of the applicant must be Indian.

The students selected for the programme will work on a project during their 8 weeks stay at the Centre. At the end of the research programme, the participating students would be required to give a presentation on their project/ research work and submit a project report.

Towards the end of course, students will be examined for the grasp of course content and their performance in the hands-on experiments. Certificates will be awarded to all students who complete the course and perform satisfactorily in the examinations.

Besides YSRP, the RRCAT also runs a certificate course titled “Orientation Course on Accelerators, Lasers and related Science and Technologies (OCAL)” every year which is also an eight weeks programme. OCAL would be offered from May 21 to July 13.

Apart from these summer courses, the students desirous of undergoing 6 to 12 months project training as partial fulfilment of their degree, can also apply at RRCAT.

The Centre offers opportunities to the students pursuing degree in science and engineering from recognised institutions in India for carrying out project work towards partial fulfilment of their degree. Presently projects are offered to students pursuing MPhil, MSc, ME and MTech.

This scheme has no prescribed training programme/ curriculum. Each selected student has to carry out the project individually under the guidance of a scientist/ engineer of RRCAT, on all working days.