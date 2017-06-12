Indore: Rhythm of life: Drumming his way into people’s heart

Indore: Parents often inspire their kids to take up music classes to channelise their creative energies. However, it takes years of practice, hard work and persistence to master a single instrument.

To everyone’s wonder, 26-year-old Apoorv Singh plays 15 instruments. “Every time I played an instrument in curiosity to do something new, it helped me become a better version of myself,” he says.

Apoorv’s career began as a drummer, performing in musical gigs across the city. But, the need to achieve something bigger drove him to Mumbai, where he participated in MTV’s Rock On in 2009.

Sharing his experience of working under the guidance of musicians like Kailash Kher and Ram Sampath, Apoorv said “My mentors groomed me a lot during this entire journey, giving me enough confidence to have trust in my dreams.”

Elimination in the finals was a stepping stone, which rather inspired Apoorv to explore more. This eventually bagged him a spot as the band leader in Indian Idol 2010 winner Sreeram Chandra’s troupe. It was yet another chance to not only learn from the winner, but also lead his band of musicians.

The journey had only begun from then on, for Apoorv was selected as the band leader in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2011.

Unfolding his journey to achieving the most dynamic drummer award at the show, Apoorv said “Working with one of the finest musicians in the industry like Adnan Sami and Javed Ali made me realise how important it is to stay down to earth despite achieving fame.”

Talking about the stereotype associated with the profession, Apoorv said “I wanted to change my image of a drummer by breaking free from the tradition of sticking to one instrument.” Thereby, I started learning different instruments to compliment drums and came up with the DJ cum percussionist act, he added.

Known for his expertise in the art, Apoorv is being invited across the globe to showcase his popular liquid drums act, where he combines music with an element of nature.

Refusing to stick to water tight shells, Apoorv worked on his acting skills as well and got a chance to appear in various commercials as well. Striving to compete with himself by raising the bar every time, Apoorv has come up with fire drum act and started composing his own music as well.