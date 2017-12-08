Indore: RGPV for scrapping time limit for completing engineering degree

Indore: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, the technical university which regulates engineering colleges in the state, has demanded for abolishment of Not-Fit for Technical Education (NFTE) policy in the interests of students pursuing engineering courses.

The demand comes nearly three months after coordination committee – apex body of higher education in the state – approved a proposal for scrapping of time-limit for completion of traditional degree courses.

“On the lines of traditional courses, the coordination committee should also abolish time limit policy for completing engineering courses. In other words, no student should be declared NFTE on failing to complete engineering degree,” said SK Gupta during the recently held meeting of coordination committee.

The coordination committee forwarded the demand of RGPV vice chancellor to the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) seeking its administrative advice on the matter. The RGPV is expecting the coordination committee would take a decision in favour of students. As per Gupta, nearly 3500 engineering students have been disallowed to continue studies or declared NFTE as they failed to complete degree in the stipulated time period.

As per existing system, a student pursing four-year BE course has to compulsorily complete his/her degree in maximum eight years of time. If the student fails to meet the deadline he/she is declared unfit for technical education. Engineering students have been demanding abolishment of this NFTE policy for long but they got a shot in the arm recently when coordination committee scrapped time limit for completion of degrees of traditional courses.

They built up pressure on their university to seek identical relief for engineering students as well. Resultantly, the RGPV vice chancellor raised the issue of NFTE students in coordination committee. Gupta had stated that either time limit for completion of engineering degree should be abolished or diploma should be conferred on those students who were declared NFTE.

Gupta said that the students who studies engineering courses for eight years but could not complete the degree should not be left in the hopeless lurch. “They should be given some sort of certificate if not degree so that they could use it to apply for jobs,” he said adding that he however is no favour of scrapping time limit so that students can avail degree in as much time period they take to obtain it.