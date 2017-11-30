Indore: Resource crunch grounds health dept crackdown on quacks

Indore: Tall claims of district administration and health department about ensuring public health and safety fell flat as owing to shortage of resources they failed to continue crackdown on ‘quacks’ even after having myriads of complaints. The department had started a drive against unqualified doctors providing medical facilities to citizens, risking their lives. However, due to lack of manpower as well as network to collect information about the number of quacks operating in the city, the department is now forced to discontinue the crackdown. However, the allegation of lack of intelligence report on quacks came even after Indian Medical Association-Indore submitted a list of 200 quacks running their business in the city to district collector and chief medical & health officer (CMHO).

“We are running a campaign against quacks for more than eight months and had even prepared a list of quacks active in the city. A report in this regards was given to the health department as well, but no action was taken in the regard yet,” said IMA secretary Dr Sumit Shukla.

IMA expressed its utter shock over administration apathy as despite sharing evidence no action was taken against a BEMS degree holder, Dr S Naskar, who had been treating patients with modern medicine in his clinic at Panchwati Square, while sharing the facility with an MBBS Dr L Mathur.

Dr Shukla rued that “We are surprised with the delay in action against quacks by the administration and health department as we have already provided them with enough evidence against them and even included the names of those having BAMS, BHMS degrees but practicing modern medicine.”

District administration had also taken action against some of the quacks and their clinics were sealed in March this year but they were relieved with a warning only. The same action was started by the health department under the leadership of health officer Dr Amit Malakar but it couldn’t continue as the only officer concerned was busy in his personal work.

“I was busy in some personal work and was on leave for a week. I am also seeking the list of quacks submitted to the district administration by IMA to resume the drive again,’ Dr Malakar said. Chief medical and health officer Dr HN Nayak claimed that he will join the team in taking action against unqualified doctors working in private hospitals.