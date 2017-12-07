Indore: ‘RERA is only half job done, single window clearance must to boost real estate sector’

Indore: Single window clearance mechanism for project is a must for Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to yield desired result. Currently, a real estate developer has to take NOCs from five different government agencies before even launching a project.

Founding Chairman of DHL Infrabulls International Pvt Ltd, Santosh Singh, says that single window system will not only ensure transparency in the sector but also help bring down project cost and completion timing.

His profound business sense and desire to achieve greater heights has made him an icon for entrepreneurs. Today, he is an inspiration for thousands of people. Singh has proved his mettle by taking DHL Infrabulls group to new height in just 11 years, from single company to three companies including Man Ki Yatra, an online ticketing portal and DHL Bharat Worldwide Technologies Pvt. Limited, an IT company, which provides online business solutions to national and international companies.

Singh is also founder secretary of Kamla Shikshan Sewa Sansthan, an NGO working for education of girl child. At the age of 45, he has been honoured with several prestigious national and international awards. In an exclusive interview Singh shed light on several issues of real estate sector, economy and his charitable works. Here are some excerpts-

Q. Tell us something about your up-brining?

A. I was born in Allahabad in a middle-class family. I started my professional career by opening an STD-PCO. It was followed by a carpet business and an NGO. Later worked as a civil contractor and opened restaurant. After 1996, I realized that only a financially sound person can bring about a change and can help others. Hence I decided to become a full time successful businessman and part time social worker. In 2008, I established real estate company called DHL Infrabulls International Pvt. Ltd.

Q. Has MP RERA brought about any change in real estate sector?

A. No doubt, RERA is a powerful authority. It has empowered customers. However, for builders, it is merely half of the result. A project can be registered with RERA only after its launch. Hence, problems faced by builders before the launch still exist. A builder has to seek NOCs and permissions from five different state government agencies. This is time consuming and results in project delay. The delay leads to cost escalation, completion and often forces a builder to turn to unfair practices. So, RERA is only half job done.

Q. What are your suggestions to ensure sector’s growth?

A. The state government should roll out a single window mechanism with time-bound delivery system for sanctioning NOCs and project approvals. Currently, a builder has to approach five government departments. Single window system will bring about transparency and boost growth in the sector. This will help achieve the goal of ‘housing for all’.

Q. What kind of changes are being experienced in the sector after rolling out of GST?

A. Tax rate is more or less the same at 12%. It is same as VAT. However, the reverse charge mechanism (RCM), currently put on hold, is dragging the sector down. This has added to the complexity of the trade.

Q. How do you see the future of Mhow and Pithampur, one of the investment regions of ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor?

A. The future of both cities is quite bright due to various reasons. Pithampur has emerged as a world class industrial township, while Mhow is emerging as satellite town of Indore. At present both are situation on national highway. After completion of Indore-Manmad, Indore Dahood and Indore-Khandwa rail projects they will become railway highway too.

Q. What kind of Corporate Social Responsibilities are being carried out by your group?

A. Through Kamla Shikshan Sewa Sansthan, an (NGO), where I am a founder secretary, we are carrying out several social works for the education of girl child.

Honours and Awards

2012, Mahatma Gandhi Award by House of Lords, London U.K.

2012, Honorary Doctorate from Open International University Colombo, Shri Lanka

2012, International Corporate Leadership Award by Indian embassy in Thailand.

2012, International Young Entrepreneur Award by Indian embassy in Thailand.

2011, Excellence Award from India Habitat Center, New Delhi.

2011, Indian Achievers’ Award from India habitat Center, New Delhi.