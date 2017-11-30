Indore: Regional centre of Lalit Kala Academy to be set up in city

Indore: The culture lover of the city would be another prominent forum in the city as the Lalit Kala Academy; New Delhi has decided to set-up its Regional centre in the city at Rampur Place. The officials of the Union Culture Ministry did inspection of the palace on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan is being pitching to have the Centre in the city since some time. She had raised the issue before Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma who cleared the proposal. Following this development the proposal of the setting-up of the Regional Centre of the Academy got foundation on Wednesday, when Krishna Shetty, Administrator of the Academy, Arnab Aich, Additional Secretary in Union Culture Ministry visited the Rampur Palace which is known as old RTO building located at Kesar Bagh Road. During their inspection Commissioner Sanjay Dubey, Director of Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal Chandan Bhatti, Deputy Director of state Archeology Department Vikas Paranjape culture lover Padmashree Bhalu Monde and an IDA engineer was also present.

Talking to this correspondent Monde inform that all the officials did inspection of the Palace and later hold a meeting there. Monde further said that on the instruction of the Commissioner Dubey, officials of the RTO hand over the possession of the Palace to officials of the Archeological Department by handing over the keys to them.

The total area of the Palace building is 8000 square feet and it also has about 2 acre vacant lands. Palace does have two basements also. At the meeting Shetty and Aich inform that they would take possession of the Palace as a in a finished position. On that issue Dubey assured that before handing over the Palace, its cleaning, restoration and consolidation would be done. The Palace would be developed in line with Lalbagh Palace. The tender for the works would be soon released and the work is likely to be completed in a year. Thereafter it would be hand over to the Academy.

Team visited IDA auditorium

The proposal of temporary opening of the Centre at IDA’s auditorium located in Rajendra Nagar was also discussed. Thus, the team also visited there, but no decision was not taken on the spot.