Indore: Red Art organises painting exhibition

Indore: The four-day ‘Radiance Art Exhibition’ kickstarted at Pritam Lal Art Gallery on Thursday. The colourful display of paintings also marked onset of pre-monsoon showers in the city. 51 paintings by 27 national and international artists are on display. Apart from the usual oil, water and acrylic paintings, the exhibition gives a glimpse of some amazing artwork including etching, fusion and encaustic wax painting. Naeem Islam from Bangladesh used the technique of etching by carving desired image on plywood, filling colours and eventually making way to the canvas. Guinness Book of World Records holder Payal Agrawal from Jalna used encaustic wax to give a dash of colours to her canvas.

Nilima Bavirisetty from UAE, Sadhna Porwal from New Delhi, Namrata Nawar from Vadodra, Daksha Desai from Gujarat, Abhay Agnihotri from Himachal Pradesh, Anjali Prabhakar from Madhya Pradesh, Shweta Goyal from Rajasthan, P Nandita from Telangana and Sharmishtha Bannerjee from West Bengal are among the artists whose artwork has been displayed at the exhibition. Indoreans can take time to delve into artistic realm from 11am to 8pm at the art gallery.