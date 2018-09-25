Indore: Reckless minor’s carnama kills 2

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old car cleaner mowed down two pedestrians, including a woman in Badi Gwaloti area of Palasia police station area on Monday. The accused had taken a doctor’s car keys on the pretext of cleaning the vehicle but decided to go on top gear. His reckless attitude killed two while injuring two others. The recklessly driven car stopped only after it rammed a house, located opposite Tilak Nagar crematorium.

The incident took place at 7.30 am when people were busy with their daily chores. Suddenly, this white Wagon-R running at high speed from Badi Gwaltoli to Tilak Nagar Road, hit two children on a cycle. Afraid by the incident, the minor then pressed on the accelerator but rammed a woman—Laxmi Tangade and a man—Bablu Kaithwas, who was pushing his handcart, before ramming the house. Laxmi and Bablu succumbed to their injuries on the spot while the accused was nabbed by locals when he was trying to flee.

However, till late in the evening the cops failed to reach the house of the doctor, but the accused was arrested soon after the mishap. According to police, the accused too lives in Vinoba Nagar and earns his bread by washing cars in the area. Bablu was only bread winner in family One of the deceased, 40-year-old Bablu Kethwas, was a vegetable vendor. He was on his way to the market in Tilak Nagar area. “Bablu got stuck between the car’s bonnet and the handcart and was dragged for few metres,” Bablu’s family members, while performing his last rites at Tilak Nagar crematorium, said. Bablu is survived by his wife and four children.

Laxmi was going for work

Another deceased Laxmi Tangde, 55, a resident of Badi Gwaltoli, was going to her workplace in Palasia area. She is survived by three children. According to the police, “She died at the spot. Her family members couldn’t reach the hospital till evening.”

Close shave for two

The death drive by the minor car driver ended at Arvind Kanungo’s house. Arvind was feeding his dogs outside his house when the incident happened. Talking to Free Press, Arvind said his mother Kanta Kanungo was sitting in the house passage, just a few feet away from the spot where the car rammed the house “It was a close shave for her as the car rammed into the house and broke the fencing and also damaged the house’s passage where my mother was sitting,” Arvind said. Similarly, Madanlal Parmar stopped few steps before the killer car could cross his way. “He was out on his morning walk with his grandson and was returning home when the incident took place. He was just few feet away from the car. He is still in shock,” Madanlal’s son said.

Car is registered on a doc’s name

The white Wagon-R car, which turned into a death wagon, (number MP09 CB 5798) was registered in the name of Dr Shraddha Malviya, resident of Girdhar Nagar. According to police, “The car owner had given the car keys to the accused cleaner but he had gone for a drive without telling the owner.”

Slack cops failed to piece together jigsaw puzzle

Some days ago, cops of Palasia Police Station had arrested the I-Bus driver who was involved in an accident with CSP’s vehicle at Industry House Square within minutes, couldn’t get the details of the run up to the accident and also of the deceased woman till evening. The police station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais said that he had not gone to the spot as he was on duty till late night due to Anand Chaturdashi’s procession while the investigation officer Arvind Khatri said he was busy in post-mortem of the deceased.

The cops reached the spot for investigation in the evening.