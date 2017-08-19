Indore: Real life experience helps children develop humble and positive attitude

Indore: In an effort towards betterment of society, students of St Raphael’s Higher Secondary School carried out various activities under its ‘Fortnight Work’ programme, which concluded on Friday. The programme involved students in various social works with stress being given on cleanliness and hygiene, which was explained by Indore school of social work, principal Dr CP Mathew, during a special seminar in school. He said “Cleanliness would not only benefit environment, but also the health of people and society at large.”

According to the theme, the students carried out cleanliness and awareness campaign in impoverished areas and old age homes, under which they met slum dwellers and elderly people and informed them about importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their surroundings. The students also undertook a door to door campaign by adopting a village, cleaned the premises of Astha old age home and later, took out a rally to make people aware of the importance of clean environment and hygienic living.

Speaking on behalf of students, programme officer Meenal Kshirsagar said, “Students came up with their own slogans, met people and walked the streets to promote the idea, which was quite a new experience for them.” Sharing the significance of the programme, school principal Preeti Thomas said, “It is important for children to learn about life through experience and become a responsible adult. Thus, making social work a part of life from their very childhood is must.”

Echoing the sentiment, vice principal Valsa Joseph said, “It is important for children to witness condition of villages in real life and therefore, they were motivated to adopt a village and take care of its cleanliness.” Social activist Dr Rajendra Sharma also enlightened students on various aspects and practicalities of social work and appreciated their efforts.

Being able to bring positive changes in people’s life by spreading smiles, the students belonging to the school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) unit felt elated at the concluding of the programme. Lessons learnt on different aspects of life and living helped children develop a humble and constructive attitude to practice the same for rest of their life.