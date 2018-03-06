Indore: Rang Panchami to drown city in colours today

Indore: Like every year ‘Rang Panchami’ will be celebrated with much enthusiasm and religious fervour in city on Tuesday, as on the eve, people were all set with colours to play Holi for the second time and make the regional festival a gala one.

Four ‘gers’ and two ‘faag yatras’ will be taken out amidst shower of gulal and other ‘dry’ colours, with Dholaks, DJs and other musical instruments adding more to the festivity. All the traditions and rituals would also be observed during the day.

‘Rang Panchami’ reached its peak during the time of Holkars and the craze for the festival has evolved great since then. This year’s carnival will see a slew of interesting events organised by specialists to ensure Indoreans do have a good time on the day.

Several faag yatras and gers would be taken out across the city but four ‘gers’ and two ‘faag yatras,’ taken out from the heart of the city will be the main attractions of the day.

Meanwhile, district administration and police are on their toes to ensure security and the festival passes off peacefully.

According to sources, heavy police force would be deployed at strategic and sensitive locations to manage the heavy rush of revellers. Police have already put a tight vigil on criminal and antisocial elements to prevent repeat of any untoward incident like the harassment of an NRI woman at the hands of some anti-social elements during a ‘ger’ two years ago.

Apart from administration, while households are ready with special delicacies to greet friends and family members before plunging into celebration, shops at various market places have already covered themselves up with waterproof sheets to avoid splash of colours.