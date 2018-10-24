Indore: Randomisation of EVMs held in politicians’ presence

In view of assembly elections to be held on November 28, the preparation began by conducting first randomisation of Electronic Machines (EVMs) on Tuesday. In the district, 3,734 electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used for assembly elections. Out of this, 3109 machines will be placed at polling booths and 625 machines will be kept in reserve. Additional collector Nidhi Nivedita said 3109 VVPAT machines will also be placed along with EVMs at polling booths. Some VVPATs would be kept in reserve.

The EVMs were allotted for nine assembly constituencies in presence of collector and district election officer Nishant Warwade and office bearers of political parties. The first randomisation took place through online portal for allotment. Warwade said process of randomisation was done with complete transparency.

Allocation of EVMs in Allocation of EVMs in assembly segments

Indore-1 489

Indore-2 474

Indore-3 315

Indore-4 384

Indore-5 530

Mhow 384

Rau 425

Sanwer 376

Depalpur 357

Criminal cases against candidates

While filing nomination papers, the candidates will have to file an affidavit describing the number of criminal cases pending against them and convictions if any. This was stated by Warwade at meeting of the district standing committee on Tuesday. He said details wanted in the form must be entered. Besides, candidates will have to inform their party about pending criminal cases against them. As per Supreme Court order, the announcement about candidates’ criminal past will have to be circulated in print and electronic media.

20,000 to take part in voter awareness run

About 20,000 people are likely to participate in marathon run, Vote Indore Vote, which will be organised from Nehru Stadium on Wednesday to raise awareness on voting. About 20,000 people are likely to participate in the run. Chief electoral officer VL Kanta Rao will also be present. Collector Warwade said Divyang participants will be in front row for whom a separate, short route has been fixed. After this, 5-km run will be flagged off. There will be parking, breakfast and drinking water arrangements for participants at stadium. The collector has directed health department to arrange for ambulance at Geeta Bhawan and Palasia Square.