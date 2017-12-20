Indore: Rajasthan implements e-way Bill, state forced to follow suit

Indore: Dispatching and transporting the goods more than worth Rs 50,000 from here to Rajasthan will require e-way Bill (EWB) from Wednesday, as the neighbouring state has announced to implement the interstate EWB mechanism from the day. Traders of the city will

have to be cautious about it as a bulk amount of different goods are being sent to the neighbouring state.

As per the advice of GST council, Rajasthan government has issued notification about implementation of the interstate EWB on Tuesday, which shall come into effect from Wednesday. With this initiative the tax evasion checking team of enforcement wing of Rajasthan SGST will also be active from the day. Senior tax consultant RS Goyal informed that A bulk amount of consignments of different goods are being sent to Rajasthan

from the city due traders of the neighbouring state are largely dependent on the local mandis.

However, since Rajasthan is going to implement the EWB from Wednesday, the state will need the EWB from their corresponding party before

receiving the consignment. Explaining it further he said Thus, the trader dispatching the consignment worth Rs 50,000 or more will have to get the electronic copy of the EWB from the party and hand it over to the transporters, so that in the case of checking of goods by the enforcement wing of Rajasthan SGST department, the transporters can produce it to them for smooth ferrying of goods.

If the transporter fails to produce the EWB, the consignment would be considered illegal for transportation and they will attract a heavy penalty.

Generation of the EWB from Rajasthan portal will not be required for a trader in MP. But, he will have to ensure that he receives the EWB from his counterpart in Rajasthan, which have the sole responsibility to generate EWB and send it to the trader in MP, the expert explained. Similarly, in case of a trader in MP receives consignments from the neighbouring state, he will not have to generate the EWB.

On the contrary, his counterpart of the Rajasthan will have to generate the EWB and hand it over to the transporter and send a copy of it to the receiving party, Goyal said.