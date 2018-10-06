Indore: Rain chills but is no coolant

The local residents on Friday breathed a sigh of relief as clouds opened up in the evening and provided much needed relief from itchy weather. Cool breeze blew across the city in the evening though maximum temperature did not dip. The department has forecast occurrence of rain at isolated places in and around the city in next 24 hours.

“The change in weather condition is temporary. Rain occurred due to local pressure and humidity. Day temperature would be affected by rain but the night temperature will go down only when sky gets clear,” a department official said. He, however, denied the effect of cyclone in Madhya Pradesh. Weather would turn cloudy in next few days as a result of same condition but chances of rains are bleak,” he said.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 34.1 degrees Celsius while night temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius. Both temperatures were one degree above normal. Meanwhile, residents didn’t leave any chance to enjoy as the weather became pleasant in the evening.

Medical student Neha Namdev said, “Cool breeze blew after long time. Weather turned irresistible to go out for long drive. Clouds gave much needed relief from October heat.” Chartered accountant Ayush Jain also enjoyed the walk in the evening. “Weather has turned pleasant,” he remarked.