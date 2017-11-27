Indore: Pvt colleges go to poll for student union today

Indore: After a gap of six years, students of private colleges would vote in student union polls and elect their representatives on Monday. Heavy police arrangements have been made and observers deployed at the colleges in the city where voting is scheduled. “Student union polls are being held in institutions of higher learning in the state after a long gap. Though the election process has been by and large peaceful so far, we are taking no chance. On our request, heavy police have been deployed at colleges where polls are to be held,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof KN Chaturvedi. Elections are going to be held at 183 colleges under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), including 123 colleges in the city.

Firstly, the students would elect class representatives. Then the elected candidates, who wish to become member of student council, will fill file nomination. There are four positions in student council viz president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary. In these elections, CRs will cast vote and elect office-bearers for student council.

Holiday hits campaigning

Only one day was provided for campaigning in the polls and that too fell on Sunday. The day being a holiday, candidates had to especially visit hostels and houses of their classmates to seek votes. Activists of NSUI and ABVP went door to door seeking support for their respective candidates. Both the outfits spent the day in ensuring their candidates were not being allured by the rival groups.

Voting at fewer seats

Voting is likely to take place on fewer seats as in most of the CR candidates are unopposed. On Saturday, nominations were filed for CR posts. In many colleges, only one candidate filed nomination against one seat. Voting will take place only on the seats having more than one candidate. On the basis of unopposed candidates, both NSUI and ABVP are claiming they have already won in most of the colleges.