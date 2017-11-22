Indore: Promising Bollywood line-producer dies as rashly driven truck overturns on car

Indore: Mumbai-based line producer of a film production company was killed after a speeding truck overturned on his car near Bombay Hospital Square late on Monday night. The errant truck first rammed a Tata Magic vehicle and then two auto rickshaws before falling onto the car. According to the police, the deceased, Sandeep Sharma (37), resident of Gwalior, came to city to visit his friend Kapil in Nipania two days ago. He was out to take some snacks in his friends car when the speeding truck overturned on his vehicle after hitting three other vehicles.

The accident was so severe that the car got completely crushed and the body could be taken out only after hectic efforts by police and people. The deceaseds friend Kapil and others were trying to reach him over phone but they found his mobile switched off. After waiting for about two hours, as they left to search him, police contacted them through Sandeeps mobile phone and informed about his death in the accident. Police said that errant truck driver fled from the spot soon after the incident.

Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for him. Sandeep hailed from Agra and was staying in Gwalior at his uncles place. He was to go to Mumbai after meeting his friends in the city. He completed his graduation from Gwalior and then after was staying in Mumbai since last six years. He had designed sets of famous Bollywood movies including Saat Uchakkey, Revolver Rani and Tevar .

Kapil said that Sandeep was unmarried and had celebrated his last birthday on November 9 with his family in Gwalior. His father and mother are in Agra. They were unaware about their sons death as no one dared to inform the elderly couple about the tragic death of their son. His relatives from Gwalior rushed to the city and took away the body for funeral.