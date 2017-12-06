Indore: Prof recruitment scam ‘bigger than Vyapam’ tumbles out of closet

Indore: A note-sheet of department of higher education (DHE) highlighting alleged irregularities in recruitment of 243 professors has come to fore, two days after the probation period of the professors got over and their appointment was confirmed.

The note-sheet, purportedly written by none other than the then commissioner (higher education) Umakant Umrao, states that an inquiry into the recruitments revealed that all was not well with the appointments and it had recommended further probe by independent agency like Special Task Force (STF), Lokayukta police or Economic Offense Wing (EOW) into the matter. However, instead of going by the advice of Umrao, the DHE confirmed the controversial appointments, raising many eyebrows.

The note-sheet was brought to light by RTI activist Pankaj Prajapati, who had previously filed a petition in the alleged scam in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court that had ordered inquiry into the matter.

“The note-sheet reads that the inquiry committee had found serious anomalies in appointments done by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) in 2009. Despite that DHE confirmed appointments,” Prajapati said here on Tuesday. He informed that “In the note-sheet, Umrao states that the inquiry, prima facie, revealed that norm pertaining to experience of the candidate was allegedly bent.”

“Candidates, who had teaching experience from private education institutions, were considered by MPPSC for appointments. Due to this, gross irregularities appear in the recruitments. It will be appropriate if a probe by an independent agency like STF, Lokayukta police or EOW is conducted into the cases wherein candidates from private institutions were appointed,” he added.

He also stated that the definition of experience of the candidate was changed by the MPPSC for considering candidates having experience certificates from private institutions so it would be appropriate if probe into this matter is also conducted.

These recommendations were given by the then commissioner about a year ago but the note-sheet was allegedly put in the closet which now had come out. “The note-sheet was swept under the carpet so the irregularities in the appointments could not surface,” Prajapati said, adding that BJP-led state government and RSS people were behind the scam.

He further claimed that sister of a BJP MLA from Indore were among the beneficiaries of the alleged scam. He demanded CBI inquiry into the alleged scam which he described as bigger than Vyapam scam. “I am also going to move Supreme Court if my demand is not met,” he added.