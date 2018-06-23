Indore: Poor response forces DAVV to reduce fee of three courses

Indore: Finance committee of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has approved a proposal for reducing fees of three courses run by School of Social Science. The courses include Master of Social Works, Bachelor of Social Works and Master of Arts (Sociology). The decision to reduce fees comes after students gave cold response to the courses which witnessed poor response from students.

“For past some years, it has been noticed that not many students apply for admission in MSW, BSW and MA (Sociology). It was established that the reason for poor admission in these courses being heavy fees,” vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said. He said that the fee structures of these courses were very high in comparison to the fee charged by the colleges.

“We rationalised the fee structures of the courses and proposed before finance committee to reduce the structures. The committee has approved the proposal. Now, a formal nod from executive council is required for implementing the revised fee structures,” Dhakad said.

As per information, the fee of MSW was Rs 32,000 which has been reduced to Rs 23,000. Similarly, fee of BSW was Rs 20,000 which has been brought down to Rs 16,000. As far as MA (Sociology) is concerned, a reduction of Rs 17,000 has been made in its structure. The fee of this course was Rs 32,000 which has been reduced to Rs 15,000.

BVoc fee may also be reduced

The VC also signalled at bringing down fee of BVoc courses also. “The fee of BVoc courses is Rs 33,000 per annum which is very high. We may bring down fee of the courses sponsored by UGC,” the VC said. The university runs five BVoc courses in disciplines including Fashion Technology, Interior Design, Nutrition & Dietetics, Handicraft and Landscape Design. The VC signalled at reducing fee structures of BVoc courses in Nutrition & Dietetics, Handicraft and Landscape Design. The fee of other two courses may remain unchanged.