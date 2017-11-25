Indore: Police conduct autopsy of unclaimed baby girl

Indore: City police on Friday conducted post-mortem of a baby girl, who still remained unclaimed. The girl along with 46 others was shifted to other wards when a fire broke out in the neonatal ward of MY Hospital on Thursday last.

Surprised by the claims of ‘father’ of the deceased, Mulayam Singh, who declined to take the body stating that the baby was not his daughter, the police collected samples of the deceased for the DNA test.

Omkar Singh Bhadoriya, in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station, said: “We have done the recordings of post-mortem and collected samples for the DNA test. We will also collect samples of Mulayam on Saturday and send it for DNA matching.” Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora said, “We handed over the babies on the basis of tags in their legs. Except this baby girl, all other babies were identified and gave to their respective parents. This girl’s body was also given to Mulayam but he declined to accept it.”

Dr Thora further said that no other parents came forward to claim the body, as it belongs to Singh only. “However, the DNA samples have been taken and it will be cleared through the DNA report,” he said. Bhadoriya said that they had kept the body in mortuary and would perform last rites after three days if nobody claimed it.

Hosp not sure about the reason of fire yet

MYH Superintendent Dr VS Pal said prima facie it seems that short circuit could be the reason of fire. Bit, the exact reason would be known after the thorough probe. “A PWD officer visited the hospital for inspection but didn’t inform us about the reasons of fire yet. The PWD is maintaining the electrical part of the hospital and they will lead internal investigation to find out the reason of fire,” he added.