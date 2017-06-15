Indore: Petroleum dealers call off 24-hour strike

Indore: Already facing trouble from farmers and traders, the state and Union governments got relief when petroleum dealers called-off their 24 hour strike which was to start from mid night of June 16.

The call of strike was given against the proposal of daily change of prices of petrol and diesel as proposed by the Centre. In a crucial meeting held in Ujjain on Wednesday evening, petroleum dealers of the state took decision to observe 24-hour strike starting from midnight of June 16 to midnight of June 17.

However, in a fast moving development the decision was withdrawn late at night. Paras Jain, president, MP Petroleum Dealers’ Association, told FP that a meeting between high ranking officials of ministry of petroleum and representatives of three associations of petroleum dealers was held in New Delhi.

Following positive response from the ministry, the call of strike was withdrawn. Points of consensus were not available yet late night. The strike call was given against the ministry’s move of implementation of daily change of petrol and diesel prices from June 16.