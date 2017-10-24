Indore: Petition alleges violation of land lease agreement

Indore: In a blow to Bombay Hospital – one of the biggest medical facility in the city, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has constituted a five-member panel to go through the records of the medical facility for establishing the number of low income group patients it treated free of cost.

The panel has been constituted by division bench of Justice PK Jaiswal and Justice Virendra Singh following a petition alleging that the 500-bed hospital violated land lease agreement as per which it would treat 15 per cent for free. Dheeraj Mohaniya had filed the petition through his counsel Upendra Singh Chandrawat.

Indore Development Authority (IDA) had allocated 31000 sq ft land on leases for construction of Bombay Hospital at a premier location eastern part of the city at the price of Rs 100 per sq ft even when the market value of that land was Rs 250 sq ft. The annual rent of Rs 2 per cent on the total amount was also reduced to Rs 1 for the hospital.

“The only condition these subsidies were granted was that the hospital would treat 15 per cent of patients belonging to lower income group free of cost,” Chandrawat said. He alleged but the condition was blatantly violated even as IDA posed a nelson’s eye to this issue. Rubbishing the allegations, the hospital claimed that it has been complying with the terms and conditions in letter and spirit.

It also furnished a list of BPL patients it treated in last three years. But the petitioner’s counsel doubted that the list was genuine and added that even if the names in the list were genuine it would be hard to establish whether patients belonged to BPL families. “The court did not find the hospital’s reply satisfactory and it was also skeptical about the list,” Chandrawat said.

He stated that the court observed that there is need to establish whether the hospital adhered to the agreement norms therefore it constituted a five member committee to go through the records of the hospital. The committee will ascertain the number of BPL patients the hospital treated so far and submit its report within four months.

The court also directed the panel to monitor if the hospital is complying with the agreement norms and submit its report quarterly. The panel is spearheaded senior advocate CL Yadav, law college professor Dr Vinod Patidar, MGM Medical college dean, MY Hospital superintendent and senior most doctor of district hospital.