Indore: People rally to save rivers

Indore: Looking at the depleting rivers, Isha foundation has initiated ‘Rally for Rivers’ all over India. Taking the matters in hand in Indore, about 25 volunteers from various spheres of life joined the rally by approaching people in various trending places on Sunday.

Starting their rally late at night on Saturday, group of volunteers approached people at Rajwada and Sarafa to ask for support and action for preserving rivers in our country. Various pamphlets about the project were distributed among people.

During the day-long drive on Sunday, volunteers rallied at Lal Bagh, Chappan Dukan, Jaal Sabagrah, mall and management college. Talking about the aims, homemaker Varsha Zalani said, “Almost all the rivers of India have depleted between 40 to 60 per cent of their original flow, but we are not taking any action about it.” She explained that India seems to turning into a desert, which means meeting our basic need would be a big issue very soon.

Sharing facts about Narmada as per the organisation, Varsha said, “About 60 of the Narmada’s 101 tributaries have gone dry or become seasonal and water has depleted to 58 per cent.” She explained that the river also has a high flood risk according to their research, because there is no forest cover around it.

Discussing their solution to the problem that would be submitted in Delhi on Oct 2, student Vikram Singh said, “Our solution is maintenance of a substantial number of trees for at least one kilometre width on river-sides, which will have vast environmental, social and economic benefits for nation and society.” He explained a proposal with subsidy for farmers in the initiative and planning for the same is under process.

What They Say…

I just go to everyone and ask ‘do you know someone who does not drink water?’ If the answer is no, I urge you to save the rivers and join our rally

– Sharad Mundra, 33

Businessman

My body is 72 per cent water. So, I am a small water body. I want to help bigger form of me part of me, i.e. our river

– Muskan Gupta, 17

School student

I could never imagine that people would cross river Narmada by walking. It disheartens me to hear that. I want our rivers to flow and nourish our future generations to come

– Akshay Gupta, 21

College student

I am doing this for my son. I have lived well and been blessed with pure and fresh water of rivers. I want my son to experience the same privilege

– Rajesh Gandhi, 56

Executive director

I am studying to be a scientist at RRCAT and the most important lesson that I have learned is that nature is the prime source of life. I want to live and explore more. I cannot risk losing nature’s biggest blessing ‘River’. I am just doing my bit

– Adityanarayan Pandey

Aspiring scientist.