Indore: People get a chance to see varied colours of God’s own country

Indore: Indore Keraleeya Samajam organised the concluding ceremony of its golden jubliee year on Sunday (Oct 29) at a public school in Vijaynagar. Having completed 50 years, the group counted its achievements and taken a note of continuing its efforts for society. Starting their festivities with a 2-hour long procession, the group helped people in connecting with community members. As the procession began, people dressed in traditional silk sari, girls in skirts and men in dhotis chatted and sang songs.

The most striking feature of the procession was Chenda. Chenda is a traditional musical drum that is normally played on all festive occasions. Among people from their community, every kid felt a new sense of belongingness and seniors revived their memories.

“We live in a very close set up in Kerala, where we know everyone around and our culture is a very important part of our life,” senior audit officer TTV Nair said. Living in Indore, he often misses that festive vibe and general togetherness. “It was a pleasant day when we could communicate with everyone around and feel our roots again,” retired principal K Vijaya Kumari said. She elaborated that they often have communication issues as they are not fluent in Hindi.

As an extension of celebrations, the group held a public meeting for felicitation of meritorious students. Particularly, students of Class XII were felicitated for academic achievements. Dancers presented Kathakali, Mayilattam, Theyyam, Kalari Payattu, Mohini Attam, Bharathnatyam, Thiruvathira and a special Shingari melam.