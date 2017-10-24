Indore: Patrakar Chouraha: Hope you are ok without traffic signals and cops

Indore: Patrakar Chouraha is the connecting point of two busy stretches– Kanadia road to Palasia square and Saket to Tilak Nagar. The area is home to large number of residential complexes as well as commercial institutions, including banks, schools, coaching institutions and eateries. Moreover, it has an important bus stoppage, which provides direct connectivity to many prime areas, keeping the area thickly crowed by students, local residents as well as daily commuters round the clock.

However, the point is, despite being an important square of the city, one would wonder at the pathetic traffic condition of the area, with haphazard parking playing a major role in it.

Thanks to massive traffic mismanagement, reluctant officers, unavailability of traffic police and absence of traffic signal at the square, vehicular chaos, lasting jams, occasional brawls between commuters and other traffic woes are common occurrences on the roads crisscrossing each other at the intersection, particularly in the evenings.

The worst hit is the residents of Patrakar Colony, who have no other option but to use the road to move in any direction. Irked over the daily hassle, which begins as early as 8 in the morning and continues till late at night, with evening witnessing the peak of chaos, local residents have demanded traffic signals at the square to man the unruly traffic and also, regular action against the visitors, especially to a nearby bank, who park their vehicles haphazardly leading to nagging traffic jams.

A victim of the sorry state of traffic affairs in the area, mechanical engineer Amit Dubey said that haphazard parking in front of the bank takes real toll on traffic flow. “Since the area witnesses heavy vehicular traffic throughout the day, cops should be deployed at the square to get rid of the woes,” he added.

Another victim living in a nearby residential complex on Sri Nagar Road, Atul Dixit said that he faces difficulty every time he passes through the square, especially in front of the bank, for illegally parked vehicle occupying most of the road narrowing it further down and vehicles from all the directions jostling for space on the stretch.

Moreover, in absence of traffic signal at the square, vehicles rush at their will leading to accidents and subsequent chaos more often, Dixit said. He however clarified that bereft of police action he takes care of his own safety.

“As there is no traffic signal at the square, I always remain extra careful while driving through the Patrakar Chouraha to avoid any mishap. However, there is no way to get rid of illegal parking, as visitors to the surrounding commercial establishments are always reckless, with no one ever taking any objection,” Dixit said.