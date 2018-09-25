Indore: Passive smoking is a matter of major concern

“Everybody knows that smoking kills but still people smoke and put their as well as other’s lives at stake,” chest physician Dr Milind Baldi said.Addressing media on the eve of second World Lung Day, to be observed on September 25, Dr Baldi said, “Smoking is one of the major reasons of all deaths in the world as it is responsible for equal number of deaths as cardiovascular diseases.”

He said a 45-year-old smoker’s lung capacity is equal to a 75-year-old’s lung. “Not only smoking but passive smoke exposure also leads to respiratory disease(s). Since 1964, about 2.5 million non-smokers died from health problems caused by exposure to second-hand smoke,” Dr Baldi said. Talking about other reasons of lung diseases, he said, “Air pollution is also a major reason of lung disorders. As many as 334 million people suffer from asthma, making it the most common chronic disease of childhood. It affects 14 per cent of children globally ? and rising.”

Talking on prevention of diseases, Dr Baldi added that most respiratory diseases are preventable by improving the quality of the air. Common sources of unhealthy air are tobacco smoke, indoor and outdoor air pollution, and air containing microbes, toxic particles, fumes, or allergens.

What is World Lung Day?

World Lung Day, a day of advocacy coordinated by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), of which The Union is a member, for all those affected by, and working to end, respiratory disease.