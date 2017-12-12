Indore: Panel formed to probe into mass copying in LLB exams

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has constituted a two-member committee to probe into mass copying case that took place during BA-LLB exams at Liberal College. The committee comprising director of college development council Sumant Katiyal and EMRC director Akhilesh Singh would ascertain students involved in mass copying and those felicitated the malpractice and submit its report. “Not a single person involved in the mass copying case – be it students, invigilators or college staff — would be spared. All those at fault would be brought to books,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

During BA-LLB first semester exams, mass copying had taken place at Liberal College. The malpractice was caught during evaluation of answer books. More than 50 students had copied word to word in the exam. After the malpractice surfaced, the university had failed all students involved in mass copying and issued notices to college staff, invigilators and flying squad members. While the college authorities had denied their involvement in the cheating case, the university is of a view that without their consent such a large scale copying case could not occur. “The truth will come out in the inquiry report,” Tiwari said.

The university has already forwarded a complaint to Kishanganj police requesting to register an FIR in the mass copying case. “We will also sent copy of the probe report to the police,” registrar Ajay Verma said.

Another IIPS faculty transferred, EC member cries foul

DAVV executive council member KK Tiwari has dashed off letters to Raj Bhawan and the chief secretary alleging that vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad is violating norms after the latter transferred Suresh Patidar, a faculty member of IIPS, to School of Commerce. Patidar’s transfer came nearly two months after IIPS female teacher Yamini Karmakar was shifted to IMS. The transfers have come as a major jolt to IIPS as it is now short of two experienced faculty members. Besides, Yogendra Bawal, who was looking after administration affair at the institute, has also been shifted from IIPS to RNT Marg campus of the university. Commenting on the transfers, Tiwari said that the transfer of faculty members from one department to another is in violation of norms. Patidar and Karmakar were appointed under self-financing scheme for IIPS. Their services can be availed only in IIPS and not in any other department. “I have brought the issue in the knowledge of Raj Bhawan and state government,” Tiwari said.