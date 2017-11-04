Indore: OVERLOADING: Why not cut your coat according to cloth

Indore: With maximum energy of city traffic police being spent in acting tough on the two-wheeler riders without helmet, several other major traffic violations, including some equally dangerous ones, have been going scot free on city roads on the sly. Perhaps, it is tough to believe serious violation like overloading by vehicles attracts less importance than ‘no-helmet’ to the traffic cops despite several instances of fatal accidents on city roads due to the former.

Two-wheelers carrying large and sharp metal rods and plates are no more a rare scene on the city streets, and to one’s wonder it goes scot free despite happening almost round the clock even on major roads under the nose of traffic cops. Almost all the police pickets in city every day come across numerous two-wheelers and vehicles carrying load more than permitted by the law, but strangely, police do not find the violation serious enough to take action.

The extent of danger of overloading can be gauged only from the testimonies of the victims, who fell prey to it. Engineer Arpit Agrawal, a resident of Anurag Nagar recounted his painful experience with overloading: “Just six months back I met with an accident when a speeding loading vehicle applied brakes and stopped in between before me. As I too was in my normal motion, I could not save myself from ramming into it and sustained serious injuries in my right hand.”

“However, I could have saved from serious injuries had the vehicle carried less load than permitted. Police must take action against such errant loading vehicles, which risk lives of others,” he said.

Another suffering regular commuter from Khatiwala Tank, Akshay Date complained “Be it Tower Square or any other major roads of the city, we can easily spot loading vehicles carrying extra-large iron rods and pipes. Such leaning out iron rods can cause accidents any time. Most of the vehicles are seen transporting the goods without maintaining any proper safety parameters.”

A resident of Khandwa Road, Lalu Nagar opined “Police are always busy in dealing with helmet violators neglecting overloading vehicles and carts passing through the area. Police should rather focus on taking action against such violators.”

Echoing Nagar, advocate Mohammad Arsiwala said “If police devote similar dedication in taking action against overloading vehicles, traffic can be improved significantly in the city. Accidents too will witness a major decrease if overloading is checked.”

What they say

Two days back I met an accident with a bullock cart loaded with iron rods on Ring Road. I received serious injuries on my hand in the accident. Had I not applied brakes of my bike on time, the injuries would have been more -Balram Parihar, self employed

There are many in city, who carry large iron pipes and rods on two-wheelers in violation of the traffic law. Such violators apart from risking their lives also, endanger the fellow commuters , Sandeep Tanwar

To improve traffic scenario and reduce accidents in the city, it is necessary to take action against overloading vehicles and bullock cart riders. But surprisingly, police are never seen taking action against the violators -Neha Jain, investment consultant

Police and RTO have started cancelling license of helmet violators; but I wonder why they are not taking any action against overloading vehicles, which are equally dangerous for the rider as well as fellow commuters -Sunil Singh, self employed.