Indore: Over 200 kids to clash for spell bee title at Bal Niketan Sangh tomorrow

Indore: English Language Olympiad, WIZ National Spell Bee Championship Examination will be held at Bal Niketan Sangh from 9 am on Sunday. More than 200 children from across the state will assemble for the finale of the competition at Indore. A good number of students from Bhopal, Ujjain, Beena and Jabalpur will participate in the spell bee competition. Students from St Raphael’s HS School and St Paul HS School have already made it to the finale and gearing up to give a tough fight to their contenders in the finale.

Sharing details of the competition, coordinator Pallavi Wankar said, “Considering past performance of students here, this is for the first time state grand finale is being organised in Indore.” The winning students of this competition would get a chance to go to the National Finals, which will be held in Kolkata.

“Students have reached to this finale after clearing the school-level and inter-school level examinations, which were held in their various schools,” Pallavi said. She added that more than 80 schools and 10,000 students in the initial rounds of the competition were from the state.

“The examinations challenging spellings are held separately in six different categories for students studying in class I to XII,” Pallavi said. The grand finale examination would test students for correct pronunciation, spellings and vocabulary. “We have modified the format to base questions more on phonetics signs and pronunciations,” another coordinator C Suman said. He explained that in the first oral round, an expert teacher would pronounce a word for the student, who then has to spell the word instantly and orally.

“Students’ listening and understanding skills are also tested and of course, the student, who is able to spell most words correctly bags the title,” Suman said. He added that there is another round for phonetics. “In this round, every student will be required to pronounce a word correctly based on the phonetic symbols shown on the computer screen,” Suman said.

A sum of around Rs 55,000 will be given away as award money to the winning students in the mega finals. Topper in each category will get a prize money of Rs 3000, while second and third position holders would get an award with a prize money of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Next seven students would get a cash price of Rs 500 each.